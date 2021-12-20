Advertisement

Riverheads sweeps VHSL Football Class 1 major awards

Riverheads football claimed three major VHSL Class 1 awards.
Riverheads football claimed three major VHSL Class 1 awards.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads football claimed three major VHSL Class 1 awards.

Running back Cayden Cook-Cash has been named the Class 1 Offensive Player of the Year while defensive end Noah Smiley is the Defensive Player of the Year. Riverheads head coach Robert Casto is the VHSL Class 1 Coach of the Year. To see the full VHSL Class 1 All-State Team, click here.

The Gladiators recently won the sixth consecutive Class 1 state championship and currently own the longest, active winning streak in the country.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supporters traveled out of state as far as Michigan.
Virginia family pleads with Gov. Northam to pardon man sentenced to 1,800 years in prison
Anthony Robinson has already been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. further investigating “shopping cart killer”
COVID cases are once again on the rise across the country and in the Shenandoah Valley and VDH...
Where COVID-19 stands in the Valley heading into the holidays
Virginia Lt. Governor Elect Winsome Sears, RISE CEO Sharon Fitz, Virginia Delegate John Avoli...
Virginia Lt. Governor-Elect Winsome Sears visits RISE in Waynesboro
Leonard Blackwell Mugshot
Search for missing woman ends with man arrested for her murder

Latest News

Turner Ashby football head coach Chris Fraser passes away
Turner Ashby football head coach Chris Fraser passes away
The James Madison men’s basketball team won’t play its scheduled game at Morgan State Tuesday...
JMU men’s basketball game at Morgan State canceled
The James Madison women’s basketball team ended a five-game losing streak Monday afternoon.
JMU snaps five-game skid with road win at George Mason
Turner Ashby football head coach Chris Fraser has passed away.
Turner Ashby football head coach Chris Fraser passes away