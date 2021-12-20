Riverheads sweeps VHSL Football Class 1 major awards

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads football claimed three major VHSL Class 1 awards.

Running back Cayden Cook-Cash has been named the Class 1 Offensive Player of the Year while defensive end Noah Smiley is the Defensive Player of the Year. Riverheads head coach Robert Casto is the VHSL Class 1 Coach of the Year. To see the full VHSL Class 1 All-State Team, click here.

The Gladiators recently won the sixth consecutive Class 1 state championship and currently own the longest, active winning streak in the country.

