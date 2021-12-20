Advertisement

Salvation Army still short of Red Kettle goal

Salvation Army Red Kettle in Harrisonburg, VA
Salvation Army Red Kettle in Harrisonburg, VA(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With four days remaining, the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg is still short of their $185,000 goal for their Red Kettle campaign. They say they are still looking for donations as well as volunteers to help assist in ringing the bells.

The Salvation Army’s current total sits at just over $97,000 as of December 18.

“Right now we have a lot of spots open for the remainder of the four days,” said Captain Harold Gitau of the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg, “so we encourage groups, individuals, families, churches, any organization, even businesses to sign up for the remainder of the days so we can have all of the locations filled up.”

If you or someone you know would like to donate or volunteer, go to www.RegisterToRing.com.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supporters traveled out of state as far as Michigan.
Virginia family pleads with Gov. Northam to pardon man sentenced to 1,800 years in prison
Anthony Robinson has already been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. further investigating “shopping cart killer”
COVID cases are once again on the rise across the country and in the Shenandoah Valley and VDH...
Where COVID-19 stands in the Valley heading into the holidays
Virginia Lt. Governor Elect Winsome Sears, RISE CEO Sharon Fitz, Virginia Delegate John Avoli...
Virginia Lt. Governor-Elect Winsome Sears visits RISE in Waynesboro
Leonard Blackwell Mugshot
Search for missing woman ends with man arrested for her murder

Latest News

The ACSO is investigating a series of thefts on Windsor and Kensington Drives. (WHSV)
ACSO investigates a series of car break-ins and thefts
Rocktown History
Community Spotlight: Rocktown History
Jon Henry General Store will use the funding to flash-freeze high volumes of Virginia-grown...
Governor Northam announces grants supporting food systems, including Harrisonburg and Shenandoah County
Luray man pleads guilty to cyberstalking Army recruiter