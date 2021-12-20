Salvation Army still short of Red Kettle goal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With four days remaining, the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg is still short of their $185,000 goal for their Red Kettle campaign. They say they are still looking for donations as well as volunteers to help assist in ringing the bells.

The Salvation Army’s current total sits at just over $97,000 as of December 18.

“Right now we have a lot of spots open for the remainder of the four days,” said Captain Harold Gitau of the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg, “so we encourage groups, individuals, families, churches, any organization, even businesses to sign up for the remainder of the days so we can have all of the locations filled up.”

If you or someone you know would like to donate or volunteer, go to www.RegisterToRing.com.

