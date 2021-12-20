Advertisement

Skyline Church hosts holiday meal for those facing homelessness

On Sunday, Skyline Church in Harrisonburg hosted a holiday meal for those facing homelessness...
On Sunday, Skyline Church in Harrisonburg hosted a holiday meal for those facing homelessness in Harrisonburg.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, Skyline Church in Harrisonburg hosted a holiday meal for those facing homelessness in Harrisonburg.

The meal included steak, shrimp, warm drinks, desserts, and a variety of other food.

Backpacks with gifts and winter supplies were also given out.

The meal was served in partnership with Table 61, a local worship and mission center dedicated to feeding those in need.

“They have charcuterie boards for the hot chocolate and coffee and they ended up packing 60 sleeping bags into backpacks and toboggans. We’re just overwhelmed by the love and the blessing of what they’ve poured out,” said Christy Lamb, one of the co-founders of Table 61.

The church also donated a $5,000 check to Table 61 to go toward their variety of missions work in the community.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Robinson has already been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. further investigating “shopping cart killer”
Supporters traveled out of state as far as Michigan.
Virginia family pleads with Gov. Northam to pardon man sentenced to 1,800 years in prison
Local law enforcement say none of the threats were found to be credible, but many schools still...
Valley schools see drop in attendance following TikTok threats
The discovery of a copper box was made just after 7 a.m. by crew members working to disassemble...
Crews dismantling Lee pedestal may have found 1887 time capsule
Virginia Lt. Governor Elect Winsome Sears, RISE CEO Sharon Fitz, Virginia Delegate John Avoli...
Virginia Lt. Governor-Elect Winsome Sears visits RISE in Waynesboro

Latest News

COVID cases are once again on the rise across the country and in the Shenandoah Valley and VDH...
Where COVID-19 stands in the Valley heading into the holidays
Doctors from Harrisonburg Dermatology and the Harrisonburg Animal Hospital teamed up on Sunday...
Local vet, dermatologist team up to repair stuffed animals
Ellie Cook
Fort Defiance soccer standout commits to James Madison
Fort Defiance soccer standout commits to James Madison