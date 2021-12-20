Skyline Church hosts holiday meal for those facing homelessness

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, Skyline Church in Harrisonburg hosted a holiday meal for those facing homelessness in Harrisonburg.

The meal included steak, shrimp, warm drinks, desserts, and a variety of other food.

Backpacks with gifts and winter supplies were also given out.

The meal was served in partnership with Table 61, a local worship and mission center dedicated to feeding those in need.

“They have charcuterie boards for the hot chocolate and coffee and they ended up packing 60 sleeping bags into backpacks and toboggans. We’re just overwhelmed by the love and the blessing of what they’ve poured out,” said Christy Lamb, one of the co-founders of Table 61.

The church also donated a $5,000 check to Table 61 to go toward their variety of missions work in the community.

