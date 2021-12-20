Turner Ashby football head coach Chris Fraser passes away

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Turner Ashby football head coach Chris Fraser has passed away.

The school announced Monday that Fraser died unexpectedly over the weekend. He was 59 years old.

“Today was a tough day here at TA,” said Turner Ashby activities director Donnie Coleman Monday afternoon. “A tough morning. We met with the kids this morning. And you could tell just by meeting with the kids, he had an impactful relationship here with the kids.”

Fraser recently finished his fifth season as Turner Ashby head coach, guiding the Knights to a 6-5 record, Valley District title, and appearance in the Region 3C playoffs this fall. Under his leadership, TA qualified for the playoffs in 2019 and went 5-1 during the modified 2021 spring season.

“He allowed the kids to be themselves,” said Turner Ashby assistant coach Greg Watson. “That’s the main thing when I look back on it. He didn’t put them in a box and say they had to act a certain way or do it this way. He allowed them to be themselves. And I think the kids really appreciated that.”

