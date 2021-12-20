Advertisement

Virginia sees abnormally dry fall, prime conditions for fire

VA drought 12-20-21
VA drought 12-20-21(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Nearly every locality in the Commonwealth is categorized as somewhere from “abnormally dry” to “severe drought” because of the lack of rain this fall.

Because of these conditions, fire danger remains high throughout the state. With a lack of moisture in the soil and dry leaves on the ground, fire officials say even old ashes could cause a fire if dumped outside.

“Even if those ashes have been in your fireplace or in your woodstove for a couple weeks now, there could still be embers buried under there that, especially if the wind kicks it up, if you just dump them outside, the wind can kick it up, and then the wind can cause a fire,” explains Brian Clingenpeel, community outreach coordinator for Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

Heading into the first day of winter Tuesday, for many areas, this is fall is in the top 10 driest on record.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supporters traveled out of state as far as Michigan.
Virginia family pleads with Gov. Northam to pardon man sentenced to 1,800 years in prison
Anthony Robinson has already been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. further investigating “shopping cart killer”
COVID cases are once again on the rise across the country and in the Shenandoah Valley and VDH...
Where COVID-19 stands in the Valley heading into the holidays
Virginia Lt. Governor Elect Winsome Sears, RISE CEO Sharon Fitz, Virginia Delegate John Avoli...
Virginia Lt. Governor-Elect Winsome Sears visits RISE in Waynesboro
Leonard Blackwell Mugshot
Search for missing woman ends with man arrested for her murder

Latest News

Severe weather
A wild day of weather across the Nation
Home and business owners must figure out how to rebuild after Friday's tornado hit.
UPDATED: Tornado outbreak- by the numbers and how rare is this?
Emergency crews responded all over Region 8 in the aftermath of the Dec. 10 tornadoes.
911 calls describe fear during tornadoes
As of 12-16-2021
Drought update and it’s not looking good
EF-2 tornado sweeps through Marion County
Preliminary EF-2 tornado hits Marion County