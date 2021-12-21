Charlottesville burn survivor’s husband shares update on her condition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville mother of two has been fighting for her life for more than 100 days after 85% of her body was burned in an accident. Her husband says she’s beating the odds.

“When I look back, just to see where we started - when she had less than a 3% chance of survival - to see the first few weeks when she had incredible challenges,” Charlie Anne Xavier’s husband, André, said. “The progress she made is truly remarkable.”

Charlie Anne is currently fighting two different infections.

“It’s definitely taking a toll on her. I notice a big change in her demeanor: she’s more tired, she’s more clammy,” André said. “Now she does go through some chills, and it’s hard. So, definitely can see her body fighting those infections.”

Charlie Anne recently hit a milestone: she was able to talk and drink water for the first time in 96 days.

“It’s amazing to see the change in her ability to just express herself,” André said. “She asked me for her first drink - was water, of course - but she asked for sweet tea from Popeyes. That was her first thing as a good southern girl. She loves her sweet tea.”

André says he has been by his wife’s side every day.

“She wants to come home for her boys, and so yeah, it’ll be hard. She knows that and I know that, but it’s not impossible for her because what she has been through already has prepared her for this next chapter. I know it, so we’re definitely looking forward to the future,” André said.

André says he is continuing to find the light and celebrate the small victories until Charlie Anne makes it home.

“It is absolutely a fight for her life, but the rehab challenge will be probably even harder for her because now it is dealing with a different kind of pain and frustration, because she will have to relearn everything from how to walk, how to feed herself, how to brush her teeth, and all those things,” André said.

