Elkton Town Council approves internet agreement, new drinking water system

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Elkton Town Council had a packed agenda for its Monday night meeting, among the items considered were an agreement to bring more high-speed internet to residents and a major infrastructure project.

The council approved a 15-year franchise agreement with Shentel Glo-Fiber to install fiber optic internet cables throughout the town.

“It’s similar to what they’ve done in Harrisonburg. It’s something that we’re really excited about, Elkton Town Manager Greg Lunsford said. “It just gives the residents of Elkton another option for their high-speed internet service.”

Monday’s meeting provided the council with a chance to look at the details of the proposed contract for the first time.

The Town Council also approved the use of $800,000 of the town’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to build a new drinking water system. The town initially received 1.5 million dollars in ARPA funds.

The new system would include a one million gallon above-ground water tank and new water lines throughout the town.

“The issue we have in Elkton is we have an in-ground holding tank for our water that’s about a million gallons and we have water lines throughout town and they’re both anywhere around 80 to 90 years old,” Lunsford said. “The infrastructure is reliable today, but we’re not sure how reliable it’s going to be in five years.”

The town has also been pre-approved for a loan from the Virginia Department of Health to go toward the water system if the ARPA funds do not cover the entire cost of the project.

