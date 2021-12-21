Advertisement

Governor-Elect Youngkin announces Commerce Secretary

(WHSV)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin has announced his choice for Secretary of Commerce and Trade of the Commonwealth, according to a press release.

Caren Merrick has been chosen.

The Governor-Elect said “Caren is an innovator, a business builder, and a true leader in workforce development—the kind of experience needed to develop talent, train workers, attract investment, and make Virginia the best state to start a business as we set out to add 400,000 jobs and launch 10,000 startups.”

As CEO of the Virginia Ready Initiative, Caren oversaw $10 million in funding through Public-Private Partnerships to mitigate economic hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting labor shortages by retraining Virginians for in-demand careers.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turner Ashby football head coach Chris Fraser has passed away.
Turner Ashby football head coach Chris Fraser passes away
Leonard Blackwell Mugshot
Search for missing woman ends with man arrested for her murder
COVID cases are once again on the rise across the country and in the Shenandoah Valley and VDH...
Where COVID-19 stands in the Valley heading into the holidays
Supporters traveled out of state as far as Michigan.
Virginia family pleads with Gov. Northam to pardon man sentenced to 1,800 years in prison
The ACSO is investigating a series of thefts on Windsor and Kensington Drives. (WHSV)
ACSO investigates a series of car break-ins and thefts

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,437 Tuesday
Adam Oakes died of alcohol poisoning following an off-campus fraternity party in February.
One of 11 charged in Adam Oakes’ death pleads guilty
The settlement, which is worth more than $11.3 million, states that McKinsey & Company played a...
Virginia to receive millions from lawsuit in fight against opioid crisis
Massanutten Resort able to build base in colder weather