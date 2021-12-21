Advertisement

Johnson ends career with record-setting season

Cole Johnson leaves the James Madison football team as one of the best quarterbacks in the...
Cole Johnson leaves the James Madison football team as one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the program.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Cole Johnson leaves the James Madison football team as one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the program.

Johnson, a sixth-year senior, saw his JMU career come to an end last Friday when the Dukes lost to North Dakota State in the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs. He reflected on his time at James Madison in the postgame press conference.

“Obviously I have been here six years and the only reason I came back...after the spring season, is because all the guys here and all the coaches they wanted me back,” said Johnson. “And they really are my brothers and these guys will be in my wedding, these guys will be my best man. Its’ really hard to leave this program after six years. I can definitely say I love JMU.”

Johnson set multiple, single-season records during the 2021 fall season and ranks near top of the list in the JMU history books in multiple statistical categories.

JMU Single-Season Ranks

Cole Johnson

3,779 Passing Yards - 1st

41 Passing Touchdowns - 1st

287 Completions - 1st

4,050 Yards of Total Offense - 2nd

422 Pass Attempts - 2nd

JMU Career Ranks

Cole Johnson

6,511 Passing Yards - 2nd

58 Passing Touchdowns - 2nd

872 Completions - 3rd

722 Pass Attempts - 5th

6,976 Yards of Total Offense - 6th

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turner Ashby football head coach Chris Fraser has passed away.
Turner Ashby football head coach Chris Fraser passes away
Leonard Blackwell Mugshot
Search for missing woman ends with man arrested for her murder
Supporters traveled out of state as far as Michigan.
Virginia family pleads with Gov. Northam to pardon man sentenced to 1,800 years in prison
COVID cases are once again on the rise across the country and in the Shenandoah Valley and VDH...
Where COVID-19 stands in the Valley heading into the holidays
The ACSO is investigating a series of thefts on Windsor and Kensington Drives. (WHSV)
ACSO investigates a series of car break-ins and thefts

Latest News

Turner Ashby football head coach Chris Fraser passes away
Turner Ashby football head coach Chris Fraser passes away
Riverheads football claimed three major VHSL Class 1 awards.
Riverheads sweeps VHSL Football Class 1 major awards
The James Madison men’s basketball team won’t play its scheduled game at Morgan State Tuesday...
JMU men’s basketball game at Morgan State canceled
The James Madison women’s basketball team ended a five-game losing streak Monday afternoon.
JMU snaps five-game skid with road win at George Mason