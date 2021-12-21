Johnson ends career with record-setting season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Cole Johnson leaves the James Madison football team as one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the program.

Johnson, a sixth-year senior, saw his JMU career come to an end last Friday when the Dukes lost to North Dakota State in the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs. He reflected on his time at James Madison in the postgame press conference.

“Obviously I have been here six years and the only reason I came back...after the spring season, is because all the guys here and all the coaches they wanted me back,” said Johnson. “And they really are my brothers and these guys will be in my wedding, these guys will be my best man. Its’ really hard to leave this program after six years. I can definitely say I love JMU.”

Johnson set multiple, single-season records during the 2021 fall season and ranks near top of the list in the JMU history books in multiple statistical categories.

JMU Single-Season Ranks

Cole Johnson

3,779 Passing Yards - 1st

41 Passing Touchdowns - 1st

287 Completions - 1st

4,050 Yards of Total Offense - 2nd

422 Pass Attempts - 2nd

JMU Career Ranks

Cole Johnson

6,511 Passing Yards - 2nd

58 Passing Touchdowns - 2nd

872 Completions - 3rd

722 Pass Attempts - 5th

6,976 Yards of Total Offense - 6th

