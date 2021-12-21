Massanutten Resort able to build base in colder weather

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Resort has announced that skiing and riding is available Tuesday on Paul’s Way, Southern Comfort and Diamond Jim.

There will not be any intermediate or blue square terrain open Tuesday. The resort says the snowmaking team is working hard to build base and expand terrain as temperatures allow. For updates on conditions, click here.

Snow tubing is open from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Masks are required in building for those who are unvaccinated and highly encouraged for those who are vaccinated.

