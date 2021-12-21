Advertisement

Massanutten Resort able to build base in colder weather

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Resort has announced that skiing and riding is available Tuesday on Paul’s Way, Southern Comfort and Diamond Jim.

There will not be any intermediate or blue square terrain open Tuesday. The resort says the snowmaking team is working hard to build base and expand terrain as temperatures allow. For updates on conditions, click here.

Snow tubing is open from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Masks are required in building for those who are unvaccinated and highly encouraged for those who are vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leonard Blackwell Mugshot
Search for missing woman ends with man arrested for her murder
Turner Ashby football head coach Chris Fraser has passed away.
Turner Ashby football head coach Chris Fraser passes away
COVID cases are once again on the rise across the country and in the Shenandoah Valley and VDH...
Where COVID-19 stands in the Valley heading into the holidays
Supporters traveled out of state as far as Michigan.
Virginia family pleads with Gov. Northam to pardon man sentenced to 1,800 years in prison
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana

Latest News

Farm in the Shenandoah Valley.
Virginia Agricultural Community supports rural Kentucky through Farm Ministry
Adam Oakes died of alcohol poisoning following an off-campus fraternity party in February.
One of 11 charged in Adam Oakes’ death pleads guilty
Dayside Weather Forecast 12/21/2021
Dayside Weather Forecast 12/21/2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries 12/21/2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries 12/21/2021