Advertisement

New Fire Station #5 on the way to Harrisonburg

Harrisonburg Fire Department
Harrisonburg Fire Department(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a decision by Harrisonburg City Council, a new addition is coming to the Friendly City: Fire station #5.

Every second matters in life and property threatening emergencies. This extra fire station aims to get first responders on the scene faster than they are now.

“We have an excellent fire department, but we can be better,” Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said. “Being better means investing in our future by putting firefighters closer to the scene of an emergency.”

The national standard, set by the National Fire Protection Association, and goal for fire departments around the country is to have its first fire engine arrive to an emergency within 4 minutes, or 240 seconds, 90% of the time.

For three of the city’s four fire stations, the response time is between 4 and 5 minutes.

“There is one section of the city, however, where our response times are significantly different from the rest of the city,” Tobia said. “That is in the Northwest quadrant of the city, what we commonly call the Park View section of the city.”

The Park View section of Harrisonburg is home to Eastern Mennonite University, Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, several schools, and impacts over 11,000 people. The response time for this area is 6 minutes.

Tobia said previous leaders from the Harrisonburg Fire Department have expressed the need for Fire Station #5 and City of Harrisonburg leaders acknowledged that, but millions of federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) have now made it possible.

In total, nearly $24 million is going to the Friendly City because of ARPA. The purpose of this funding is to help localities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The impact [of the pandemic] has been throughout the entire city and could really affect the department’s ability to provide services,” Tobia said. “This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity coupled with a longstanding, identified need resulted in the decision by City Council. It is an amazing opportunity.”

The official home of Fire Station #5 is still to be determined. Now that the City approved the project, Tobia said HFD will be partnering with the James Madison University mathematics department to research the best location.

“[We will] use data and A.I., artificial intelligence, to predict where call volume is going to occur now and in the future to try to identify the best site,” he said.

The last time a fire station was built in Harrisonburg was in the 1980s. Tobia said Fire Station #5 will be constructed to work more efficiently and safely for firefighters.

The department will also be recruiting and training 15 to 18 additional firefighters. Tobia said the goal is to have Fire Station #5 open in two years.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supporters traveled out of state as far as Michigan.
Virginia family pleads with Gov. Northam to pardon man sentenced to 1,800 years in prison
Anthony Robinson has already been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. further investigating “shopping cart killer”
COVID cases are once again on the rise across the country and in the Shenandoah Valley and VDH...
Where COVID-19 stands in the Valley heading into the holidays
Virginia Lt. Governor Elect Winsome Sears, RISE CEO Sharon Fitz, Virginia Delegate John Avoli...
Virginia Lt. Governor-Elect Winsome Sears visits RISE in Waynesboro
Leonard Blackwell Mugshot
Search for missing woman ends with man arrested for her murder

Latest News

Page County Schools use mobile feeding unit to help families in need
Page County Schools use mobile feeding unit to help families in need
Elkton Town Council approves internet agreement, new drinking water system
Elkton Town Council approves internet agreement, new drinking water system
Among the items considered were an agreement to bring more high-speed internet to residents and...
Elkton Town Council approves internet agreement, new drinking water system
Page County Public Schools launched their mobile feeding unit on Monday to provide meals for...
Page County Schools use mobile feeding unit to help families in need