One of 11 charged in Adam Oakes’ death pleads guilty

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One of the 11 men charged in the hazing death of VCU freshman Adam Oakes pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges in Richmond Circuit Court on Tuesday morning.

Andrew White, who prosecutors say was identified as Adam Oakes’ “big brother” in Delta Chi, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of hazing and giving alcohol to a minor. His guilty pleas come nearly 10 months after the VCU freshman was found dead in an off-campus house in February.

Oakes died of alcohol poisoning following an off-campus fraternity party.

In court on Tuesday, prosecutors said Oakes was an underground pledge for Delta Chi.

Prosecutors said Adam Oakes’ BAC was .42%, which is five times the legal driving limit in Virginia.

According to prosecutors, Oakes and two other underground pledges were driven to a house on West Clay Street with their heads down.

At this location, prosecutors say Adam was given a Solo cup with the fraternity’s “family drink,” which witnesses described as “unusually strong.” Prosecutors said Oakes was told to chug this and drink a handle of Jack Daniels with White.

Defense Attorney Stephen Mutnick said White stayed with Adam during the night and cared for him.

In all, 11 people were charged with misdemeanors in connection to Adam’s death in September.

Benjamin Corado, another person who was charged in connection to Adam Oakes’ death, also had a procedural hearing. In court on Tuesday, his case was continued until Feb. 7, 2020.

Sentencing for Andrew White is scheduled for March 1, 2022 at 9 a.m.

