Page County Schools use mobile feeding unit to help families in need

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Page County Public Schools launched its mobile feeding unit on Monday to provide meals for children in need across the county during their holiday break.

“Every little bit can help during this pandemic all of our families are hurting in some way or another and so we have the meals, please come out and take the meals, we want to be able to assist,” said Jenny Jeffries, nutritional services supervisor for Page County Public Schools.

The mobile feeding unit made three 30-minute stops in Luray, Stanley, and Shenandoah to handout free meals to families with children under the age of 18.

“Each child will get the five breakfasts and five snacks so that is five days worth of cereal, milk, some bread, we’re also giving some protein, some cheese and sunflower seeds,” said Jeffries.

The school division also worked with its local partners, Page Alliance for Community Action, Page One Food Pantry, and the Blue Ridge Area Foodbank to provide some additional food for families.

“They include some shelf stable meal boxes with peanut butter and jelly, we also have some ground beef, we had a few turkeys and some pork, and then some additional snacks and foods donated by the community,” said Jeffries.

The mobile feeding unit had enough food to provide meals to up to 150 children, and they will be out again next Monday, December 27th with the same amount of food.

On December 27th, the mobile feeding unit will be at the East Luray Shopping Center from 11-11:30 a.m., the Page County Social Services parking lot in Stanley from 12-12:30 p.m., and at Shenandoah Elementary School from 1-1:30 p.m.

