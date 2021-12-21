UVA requiring students, faculty & staff get COVID-19 booster shot

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is updating its coronavirus vaccination policies for the spring semester.

“After careful consideration of current and projected public health conditions, including the progression of the new omicron variant, university leaders, with the advice of our public health experts, have decided to require all UVA students, faculty, and staff to get COVID-19 booster shots in order to study, live, or work on Grounds in the spring semester,” UVA said in an announcement Tuesday, December 21.

The university say this requirement also applies to UVA Health.

UVA students will need to upload proof of an approved booster shot to HealthyHoos no later than the start of February, 2022. Faculty and staff will have to upload their proof to Workday by the same date, too.

Medical or religious exemptions will apply,

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.