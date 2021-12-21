Advertisement

UVA student working to split water molecules for clean hydrogen fuel

UVA chemistry student Chang Liu
UVA chemistry student Chang Liu(Dan Addison, UVA Communications)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A University of Virginia student is receiving recognition from the Materials Research Society.

Chang Liu is working to split water molecules into hydrogen fuel, resulting in gas with less pollution. He was recognized for helping find a cost-effective way to complete the process.

“The current way to obtain this hydrogen fuel is by the chemical industry. It will generate a lot of pollution. The way we did it is we used water and the raw material we obtained is hydrogen,” Liu said.

Cobalt is commonly found in nature. Switching metals like iridium with cobalt in the chemical procedure, is making clean energy a reality.

Liu says this work also allows renewable, electrical energy to be stored at night, something that was previously impossible.

