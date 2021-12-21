Valley Mission embrace busy nature of holiday season

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Many nonprofits are in their busiest season this week, and Valley Mission in Staunton is no different.

Volunteers have been shopping and wrapping presents on top of usual duties. During a normal week, they provide shelter and meals to people in need.

They give their residents and some community families presents.

“Each resident is well taken care of while they’re here at the Mission at Christmastime. The community is so generous, they provide everything these residents need and more, so it makes for a very special Christmas when they’re here,” said volunteer Mary Flint.

Flint has worked at Valley Mission and knows firsthand how much work goes into Christmas.

“We’re providing gifts for 13 community families. We’re really exciting to be able to do that. We have a total of almost 50 children we’re providing gifts for this year which is really exciting,” said Valley Mission Executive Director Susan Richardson.

On top of the 13 community families, Richardson said they have almost 50 residents right now.

“We also provide gifts to everyone who’s living here. We typically try to purchase a pair of shoes, a pair of pants, a shirt and a miscellaneous gift they might like. We just feel like it’s important that everyone be able to open a gift on Christmas morning,” Richardson said.

Valley Mission provides three meals Monday - Friday and two meals on Saturdays and Sundays. If you’d like to volunteer with Valley Mission, visit their website.

Volunteers say they could use large gift bags to put the Christmas presents in, as well as cleaning supplies and umbrellas.

