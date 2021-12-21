Virginia Agricultural Community supports rural Kentucky through Farm Ministry

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Farm Ministry has announced it is leading efforts of Virginia’s agricultural community to support rural Kentucky residents and agricultural producers following the devastation that occurred from tornadoes in early December.

A wide variety of Virginia-sourced goods are being donated to rural Kentucky communities through The Farm Ministry program Wednesday, December 22 through a partnership with the Kentucky Dairy Development Council.

Items to be donated include an estimated 10,000 pounds of ready to eat poultry products, 5,000 pounds of fresh cheese, 5,000 pounds of fresh beef hamburger, 1,000 gallons of whole milk and 500 gallons of chocolate milk, in addition to several other donations.

Businesses that have already committed to supporting the efforts of these contributions to those affected by the tornadoes in Kentucky include:

Rockingham Cooperative

Culpeper Farmer’s Cooperative

Homestead Creamery

Dietz & Watson

Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative

Farm Credit of the Virginia’s

Burner’s Beef

Simmons Heritage Farms

Innovative Food Specialists

Westway Feed Products

Rockingham Farm Bureau

Several other businesses & community organizations

“We’re supplying cheese that comes from cows in Kentucky, while also supporting local dairymen that were in the tornado’s path. That is in addition to the contributions made from across several agricultural industries in Virginia sending Virginia-made products to support our fellow farmers in the true spirit of The Farm Ministry s core principle - people helping people,” said Keith Turner, Farm Ministry Lead & Rockingham Cooperative Feed Division Manager.

Contributions of funds and resources are being gathered from across seven different agricultural industries, from states as far as Utah and Texas, and sourcing food products from some of the best that Virginia has to offer to help rural Kentucky in rebuilding their communities and agricultural industry, according to a Farm Ministry press release.

A blessing of the donations will occur Thursday, December 23 at Hope Distributed (1869 Boyers Road) in Harrisonburg before the semi-truck load of donations is sent off to Kentucky. The time of the blessing will be announced at a later date.

