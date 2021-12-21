Advertisement

Virginia’s Governor says no mask mandates or restrictions as Omicron variant spreads

Even though it’s feeling a little like early 2020 right now with the omicron variant spreading...
Even though it’s feeling a little like early 2020 right now with the omicron variant spreading at a rapid pace, the Northam administration says there are no plans to mandate masks or implement restrictions.(Steve Helber | AP)
By Henry Graff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - COVID-19 cases are climbing again in Virginia. The Virginia Department of Health reported almost 4,500 new cases overnight. It’s an alarming number for Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.

“That is a lot of people. 39 additional deaths. Every one of those deaths is a tragedy, a family that’s losing someone, one of their loved ones,” said Governor Ralph Northam, (D) Virginia.

Even though it’s feeling a little like early 2020 right now with the omicron variant spreading at a rapid pace, the Northam administration says there are no plans to mandate masks or implement restrictions.

“I think most importantly we’ve always followed the science and we’ve always followed the CDC guidelines and that’s really what we will continue to do,” said Northam.

Northam says the increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases shows just how powerful the omicron variant can and will spread.

Almost the entire state is under a high level of COVID-19 transmission. At the state’s case peak, in mid-January, we averaged between 5,500 and 6,000 new cases per day.

“This virus has shown no indication that it’s ready to go away and what’s next after the omicron. We need to prepare for that, whether it be with PPE, testing or perhaps a different vaccine,” said Northam.

Northam’s time at the helm of the commonwealth is limited. For now, he says getting vaccinated, staying boosted and wearing a mask indoors are all ways to keep safe. They are priorities he hopes the incoming governor will also have.

“There will always be a learning curve I think for the next administration but we’ve done everything we can to give them what we’ve worked on, the progress we make and hopefully that will continue in the upcoming years,” said Northam.

Northam says his cabinet secretaries and agency heads have had “great conversations” with the incoming administration.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Turner Ashby football head coach Chris Fraser has passed away.
Turner Ashby football head coach Chris Fraser passes away
Leonard Blackwell Mugshot
Search for missing woman ends with man arrested for her murder
COVID cases are once again on the rise across the country and in the Shenandoah Valley and VDH...
Where COVID-19 stands in the Valley heading into the holidays
Supporters traveled out of state as far as Michigan.
Virginia family pleads with Gov. Northam to pardon man sentenced to 1,800 years in prison
The ACSO is investigating a series of thefts on Windsor and Kensington Drives. (WHSV)
ACSO investigates a series of car break-ins and thefts

Latest News

The UVA Rotunda and Lawn in Charlottesville (FILE)
UVA requiring students, faculty & staff get COVID-19 booster shot
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,437 Tuesday
The omicron variant of the coronavirus is now the dominant strain in the United States,...
US sees 1st confirmed omicron-related death as variant takes over
The charter school shifted to remote learning in the wake of the callouts.
School shifts to remote learning after mass teacher callout over COVID death