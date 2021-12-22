ACSO addresses mail and package theft

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Over the past several weeks, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says mail and package thefts have increased in the northern area of Augusta County.

Unknown suspect(s) are targeting Christmas cards and valuables delivered by mail. Deputies reportedly have been finding discarded mail in other areas of the county along the road.

FedEx and UPS packages left at the door are being stolen throughout this area as well. If you have mail and/or packages stolen from your residence make sure you report this to the ACSO. Sheriff Donald Smith also recommends the following:

Be aware of your surroundings and people or vehicles that may look out of place. If you see something suspicious, call the sheriff’s office immediately. If you are able to do so safely, get as much information as possible: vehicle make, model, and license plate information. Do not chase any vehicles. If packages are scheduled for delivery, track the delivery date. If practical, have family members or friends remove mail and packages ASAP upon delivery. Remove mail and packages daily.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.