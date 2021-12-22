Advertisement

Biocomplexity Institute predicting COVID-19 surge in the winter

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to a recent Biocomplexity Institute model, in mid-January there may be a large spike in COVID-19 cases that will hit its peak in early February.

“We’re going to see something kind of similar to what we saw last fall / winter, despite the fact that we’ve got a lot of people vaccinated. And so, with omicron on the scene, I think what we should anticipate is that things for the next month or two are going to be pretty high overall case rates,” Bryan Lewis, a research associate professor at the Biocomplexity Institute, said.

These models try to estimate how many people are asymptomatic too. However, researchers say there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding this new variant.

