Central Shenandoah Health District switches gears for 2022 vaccine clinics

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As 2022 rolls around, COVID-19 vaccine clinics hosted by the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) will be looking different.

Once boosters were approved and more children became eligible for a shot, the CSHD held weekly mass vaccination clinics at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds and the James Madison University Convocation Center. Some weeks, hundreds of people came for their first, second or booster shots.

Jordi Shelton with the CSHD said the last of those clinics was held the week before Christmas, and the health district will not continue to conduct the large-scale clinics in 2022. Instead, all clinics will be moving into health departments.

People interested in a COVID-19 vaccine can also get a shot at their local pharmacy or primary care physician.

In the CSHD, Shelton said younger people are still lagging behind when it comes to getting their COVID-19 vaccine, especially 12 to 24-year-olds.

“Younger folks are still the ones that are kind of holding out, which is unfortunate because we do know that COVID-19 can still make young folks incredibly sick,” Shelton said. “It’s really, really important that younger folks are getting out and getting their vaccine.”

She said moving into 2022, the CSHD will continue targeted outreach to vulnerable and under-vaccinated communities and demographics. She said they will also look into opportunities to give shots at community events.

