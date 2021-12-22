HPD takes part in “Battle of the Bells” for the Salvation Army

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) was out ringing the bells for the Salvation Army on Tuesday at the Walmart on Burgess Road.

Lt. Chris Monahan with HPD said they want to help show support for the Salvation Army.

“Salvation Army does so much for our community and it’s important that we show our support for them by ringing the bell out here,” Monahan said.

Along with giving back, the police department has some friendly competition. HPD is challenging the Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) to see which organization can raise the most donations for the cause.

HFD will have their turn on Wednesday.

Still working on some holiday shopping? Well, if you are in the area of Burgess Shopping Center today between 9am and... Posted by Harrisonburg Police Department on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

