H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball scores and highlights from Tuesday, December 21.
Boys Basketball
Buffalo Gap 59, Staunton 53
Fort Defiance 53, Rockbridge County 45
East Rockingham 78, Luray 34
Rappahannock County 71, Strasburg 53
Central 49, Clarke County 43
Charlottesville 76, Wilson Memorial 47
Skyline 59, Broadway 44
Girls Basketball
Staunton 64, Buffalo Gap 37
Fort Defiance 84, Rockbridge County 52
Turner Ashby 62, Waynesboro 15
Madison County 57, Mountain View 32
Strasburg 49, Rappahannock County 42
Luray 66, East Rockingham 26
