H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, December 21

By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball scores and highlights from Tuesday, December 21.

Boys Basketball

Buffalo Gap 59, Staunton 53

Fort Defiance 53, Rockbridge County 45

East Rockingham 78, Luray 34

Rappahannock County 71, Strasburg 53

Central 49, Clarke County 43

Charlottesville 76, Wilson Memorial 47

Skyline 59, Broadway 44

Girls Basketball

Staunton 64, Buffalo Gap 37

Fort Defiance 84, Rockbridge County 52

Turner Ashby 62, Waynesboro 15

Madison County 57, Mountain View 32

Strasburg 49, Rappahannock County 42

Luray 66, East Rockingham 26

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

