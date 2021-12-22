Jon Henry General Store receives state funding to build walk-in cooler

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - Jon Henry General Store in New Market received $25,000 from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industry Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program.

Owner Jon Henry said the funding will help create a full walk-in cooler to store local produce from six farms across the Valley and in Rappahannock County.

Henry said their store sits at a crossroads between VA-211, Rt. 11, Rt. 42, and I-81 and they hope to have the store can act as a middle point for locations around the Valley.

Stage two of the project is to flash freeze the produce so it can last longer.

“All of the farmers, everyone that we have been talking to about this project is excited,” Henry said.

Henry said Jon Henry General Store is one of a few grocery stores in the Commonwealth that is a fresh match incentive partner. Customers who use a PEBT card or an EBT snap get 50% off fresh produce.

“Now that we are going into the winter season, the fresh match program has extended those benefits to actually include frozen produce so we would already have a built-out market for anything that we would be processing here on site. That’s pretty amazing that we have this and we have a built-in market for this already for folks so they can affordably access frozen blueberries in January,” Henry said.

The Town of New Market is also helping to fund the project.

The store is also working to offer cooking demos for families to learn healthy recipes and more. You can find those on their Facebook page.

