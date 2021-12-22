Advertisement

Multi-vehicle crash in Rockingham County cleared

(Gray)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: The multi-vehicle crash in Rockingham County near Holsinger Rd is clear as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reports that on VA-42 in Rockingham County, in the vicinity of Holsinger Rd; Rt. 801E/W (Rockingham County), motorists can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash.

All north lanes are closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

