Shenandoah LGBTQ Center looks into 2022 with optimism for change

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -

The Shenandoah LGBTQ Center has a natural fresh start with the appointment of their new executive director, Anhthu Nguyen. Nguyen stepped into the role in early November, and she says they’re going to continue being a source of support for the Valley.

“We’ll continue the work that we’ve been doing and that’s really being a community connector. We’re connecting community members with necessary care and resources and also to each other, and that’s an important thing to do here in this area,” Nguyen said.

They’ll continue hosting events, in person when they can and online, and they’ll look at community policy and structure that needs to be changed.

“We’ll see kind of a deepening of two needs that are two major unmet needs in the community here. The first being housing, and the second being really eliminating barriers to access for affirming health care,” Nguyen said.

She said they’ll also work to make Staunton and the Valley a great place for the LGBTQ community.

“We want to demonstrate to the community broadly that the queer community here can thrive and will thrive. I think just providing access and ways for our community members to feel more empowered and supported is important,” she said.

They’re also teaming up with the Central Shenandoah Health District soon to provide COVID-19 vaccines. For more about upcoming events, visit their Facebook page.

