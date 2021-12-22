Temperatures rising for the Christmas Holiday

WEDNESDAY: Winds letting up into the evening. Clear with temperatures quickly falling into the 30s. A very cold night with clear skies and winds light. The exception is a breeze across the Alleghenies. Low temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s.

THURSDAY: Cold to start with temperatures rising into the 30s early in the morning. A good amount of sunshine for the day, though we will likely see a few clouds move in late in the day. A cool but pleasant day. High temperatures in the mid 40s and much more pleasant with less wind today.

Partly cloudy for the evening and temperatures eventually falling into the 30s. Breezy at times into the evening. Higher wind gusts for the Alleghenies. A cold night with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

FRIDAY (Christmas Eve): With high pressure to our south and east, we’ll keep a southwesterly flow today, which will help to warm up temperatures from earlier this week. A mix of sun and clouds for the day. Still a really nice day as high temperatures rise into the low to mid 50s. A warm front will lift through the area overnight, which will bring some scattered showers across the Alleghenies. It’s going to be hard to get a shower elsewhere in the area. Most stay dry. Not as cold for tonight as Santa makes his rounds but he will still need his coat. Lows in the mid to upper 30s with a few spots near 40.

SATURDAY (Christmas Day): A quiet Christmas Day, which means no white Christmas for this year. Statistically speaking, the odds of a white Christmas are less than 20% for most of the area. An isolated rain shower for the Alleghenies. A chilly start rising into the 40s with clouds especially early. More sun into the afternoon and warming quite nicely into the afternoon. Highs in the low to md 60s. Today will be a fantastic opportunity to enjoy some time outside.

Turning breezy into the evening hours but staying mild. For the night, we’ll have a few clouds and turning colder with a weak cold front moving through. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Despite a weak cold front moving through overnight, we’ll still have quite a pleasant day as the real cool air will be delayed until Sunday night and also brief. A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. A mild afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs today in the mid 50s for our West Virginia locations. Around 60 for the Valley. Rather breezy through the day. We’ll keep a few clouds around overnight. Cold, but not frigid for tonight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

MONDAY: Cold in the morning with temperatures starting in the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and feeling quite nice. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A great day to spend time outside. Partly cloudy overnight and cold with lows in the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Chilly to begin the day with temperatures rising into the 40s. More cloud cover today, but we’ll still have a few peeks of sunshine throughout the day. Another pleasant December day with high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

