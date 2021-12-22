Virginia agricultural community supports rural Kentucky

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Farm Ministry and Rockingham Cooperative have collected a wide variety of Virginia-sourced goods that will be donated to rural Kentucky communities that were affected by the tornadoes earlier this month.

The combined contributions that are either already in distribution in Kentucky, on its way tomorrow, or being delivered immediately following the holidays is over $250,000. That will provide an estimated 120,000 meals in between all of the aspects of the donation.

“It really pulled at our heart strings,” said Adam Ford, marketing manager of Rockingham Cooperative. “Coming from a rural community ourselves... We knew we needed to do something.”

Contributions have been collected across seven different agricultural industries, including states as far as Utah and Texas, in hopes of aiding rural Kentucky in the process of rebuilding their agricultural industry and their communities.

A blessing of the donations took place at the Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative Wednesday afternoon and the truck full of the items will ship out for Kentucky Thursday at midnight.

