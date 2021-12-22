Advertisement

Virginia agricultural community supports rural Kentucky

By Julian Bussells
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Farm Ministry and Rockingham Cooperative have collected a wide variety of Virginia-sourced goods that will be donated to rural Kentucky communities that were affected by the tornadoes earlier this month.

The combined contributions that are either already in distribution in Kentucky, on its way tomorrow, or being delivered immediately following the holidays is over $250,000. That will provide an estimated 120,000 meals in between all of the aspects of the donation.

“It really pulled at our heart strings,” said Adam Ford, marketing manager of Rockingham Cooperative. “Coming from a rural community ourselves... We knew we needed to do something.”

Contributions have been collected across seven different agricultural industries, including states as far as Utah and Texas, in hopes of aiding rural Kentucky in the process of rebuilding their agricultural industry and their communities.

A blessing of the donations took place at the Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative Wednesday afternoon and the truck full of the items will ship out for Kentucky Thursday at midnight.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even though it’s feeling a little like early 2020 right now with the omicron variant spreading...
Virginia’s Governor says no mask mandates or restrictions as Omicron variant spreads
Turner Ashby football head coach Chris Fraser has passed away.
Turner Ashby football head coach Chris Fraser passes away
Three books, a coin and a cloth envelope were found inside a lead box believed to be the time...
Dept. of Historic Resources open 1887 time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee monument
The coroner says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The...
Body found in Kentucky River believed to be one of three people killed in 1973 crash
After a verbal dispute, police say the officer assaulted the student and both fell to the floor...
School security officer charged with assaulting student

Latest News

Evening Forecast 12-22-21
Evening Forecast 12-22-21
Last-minute Christmas Shopping? Shop local
Last-minute Christmas Shopping? Shop local
Valley family hopes to get loved one home for the holidays
Valley family hopes to get loved one home for the holidays
Virginia agricultural community supports rural Kentucky
Virginia agricultural community supports rural Kentucky
Shenandoah LGBTQ Center looks into 2022 with optimism for change
Shenandoah LGBTQ Center looks into 2022 with optimism for change