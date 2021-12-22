Advertisement

VSP shares picture of Louisa Co. speeding ticket

Dec. 22, 2021
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is reminding you to watch your speed on the roads this holiday season.

VSP shared a picture Monday, December 20, of a ticket a trooper wrote on Interstate 64 in Louisa County. It cites the driver for reckless driving, going 140mph in a 70mph zone.

“The holidays are a busy time, but that’s no excuse for speeds in the triple digits,” State Police said in its tweet.

Reckless driving is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which has a maximum fine of $2,500 and a possibility of up to 12 months in jail.

