Wildlife Center of Virginia presents “Sounds of the Season”

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - This year for the holidays, staff at the Wildlife Center of Virginia have created a fun video activity that allows family members of all ages to hear the animals speak in their own voices.

The “Sounds of the Season” video asks if you can identify the sounds made by a Bald Eagle, a baby bear, or a Peregrine Falcon. Ten animals are featured in the video, selected from among the hundreds of species the Center treats every year.

“The Wildlife Center of Virginia is finishing up another record-breaking year,” says Alex Wehrung, Public Affairs Manager for Education and Outreach. They have recently passed the previous record of 3,727 patients treated, according to a press release.

“Sounds of the Season” is part of the Center’s extensive public education mission to “teach the world to care about, and care for, wildlife and the environment.”

Throughout the year they offer online education resources, including “Critter Cams,” “Hospital Cam,” virtual tours on Facebook and other virtual programs.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia invites everyone to visit their “Sounds of the Season” page to hear the animals speak in their own voices and to test their knowledge of wildlife.

