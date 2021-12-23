2021 Light Up the Valley winners announced

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (WHSV) - After weeks of voting, you have made your voices heard and have voted the Flinn family from Moorefield, West Virginia the winner of the 2021 Light Up the Valley contest.

For nearly 20 years, Janet and Jim Flinn have been collecting a new light decoration every Christmas season to add to their yard and now have a display of over 30 for drivers to enjoy when passing by.

“I enjoy it,” said Janet Flinn. “We have a lot of people come out of Moorefield and up that way to look at them, and they enjoy it.”

Janet adds that they hope to keep adding more to the collection next year and beyond.

Congratulations to Janet and Jim Flinn of Moorefield on winning the 2021 Light Up the Valley contest presented by the Virginia Lottery.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.