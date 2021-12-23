Advertisement

FDA approves second oral COVID-19 treatment

This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S. health regulators on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 authorized the first pill against COVID-19, a Pfizer drug that Americans will be able to take at home to head off the worst effects of the virus.(Pfizer via AP)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There are now two new pills to help fight COVID-19. The FDA approved Merck’s anti-viral pill on December, 23. It also recently approved Pfizer’s Paxlovid under an emergency use authorization.

Dr. Costi Sifri, an epidemiologist with the University of Virginia, says the hospital system is seeing a rapid ascend in COVID-19 cases.

“Cases basically have doubled since November 1st. So we’re back to the same peak, of about 150,000 cases a day,” Dr. Bill Petri of UVA said.

Paxlovid was created in part to help overworked hospital systems. Now more people can recover from COVID-19 without filling a bed. “It’s used to prevent hospitalizations, that’s where it’s benefit was seen,” Sifri said.

It’s not yet available in Charlottesville or surrounding counties.

“It takes right now about 6 to 9 months to produce this new medicine, and so it’s going to be in very very limited supply probably for the next one to two months,” Dr. Petri said.

Once it is available, there may still be some barriers.

“If you’re young and healthy and don’t have a significant need for hospitalization, you won’t be eligible,” Dr. Sifri said.

People over the age of 12 that are at risk of especially severe illness are eligible for the pill.

According to Pfizer’s clinical trials, it’s 90% effective in preventing death and hospitalization if taken within the first 3 to 5 days of illness.

Before the pill reaches Charlottesville and surrounding areas, Dr. Reid Adams, UVA’s chief medical officer, says UVA Health is gearing up for any heightened COVID-19 cases.

“We’ve stockpiled PPE for instance, so that we have plenty of protective gear for all of our team members, for our patients, we continue to recruit staffing to be able to maintain the beds that we have available,” Adams said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

The coroner says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The...
Body found in Kentucky River believed to be one of three people killed in 1973 crash
Three books, a coin and a cloth envelope were found inside a lead box believed to be the time...
Books, cloth envelope & coin found in Robert E. Lee monument time capsule
41-year-old Gene Anderson Stidham pleaded guilty in January 2021 to one count of conspiracy to...
Stanley man arrested for possession of nearly 30 pounds of meth
Even though it’s feeling a little like early 2020 right now with the omicron variant spreading...
Virginia’s Governor says no mask mandates or restrictions as Omicron variant spreads
Multi-vehicle crash in Rockingham County cleared

Latest News

Ostlund Christmas Tree Farm in Rockingham County
Busy season leaves Rockingham County Christmas tree farm with low supply next year
Virginia Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin speaks his picks for Secretary of Finance, Education,...
Youngkin begins building cabinet, notes devotion to his “Day One Gameplan”
Evening Forecast 12-23-21
Evening Forecast 12-23-21
Tips for navigating mental health during the holidays
Tips for navigating mental health during the holidays
SHD reports holiday travel is back to pre-pandemic levels
SHD reports holiday travel is back to pre-pandemic levels