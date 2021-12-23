Governor-Elect Youngkin promotes COVID-19 vaccine ahead of holidays, rising case counts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Just like Virginia’s out-going governor, the incoming one is promoting COVID-19 vaccines as cases start to surge across the commonwealth.

Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin says expect a lot of the same, for now, in terms of pandemic response.

“I do encourage strongly everyone please get the vaccine. And if you’ve had the vaccine, get a booster. I’ve gotten the vaccine. I’ve gotten the booster,” said Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin, (R) Virginia.

It’s a holiday message from the Governor-Elect to help him keep the COVID-19 pandemic at bay across the state.

“I do believe we’re going to have to live with COVID for the foreseeable future. I do think it’s a matter of severity as opposed to numbers,” said Youngkin.

The good news we’re hearing so far on the omicron variant is that while it’s more transmissible, it’s less virulent, meaning fewer severe symptoms and hospitalizations.

During a video chat with NBC12, Youngkin reiterated he will not mandate COVID-19 vaccines once he takes office. That would be a change from the current administration.

Governor Ralph Northam said this week he will not impose any mask mandates or restrictions as a result of omicron and the governor-elect will follow suit on those issues.

“We’ll make sure the vaccine is readily available. Across the commonwealth there are vaccine centers that you can walk into today and get anyone of the vaccines or the booster and get it done very quickly and efficiently,” said Youngkin.

So far, Youngkin has named three picks for cabinet secretaries including finance, education and commerce.

He says the incoming administration has received more than 5,000 applications.

“They’re reflective of just the incredible talent that has made itself available to Virginia. Of course we’ll have more announcements in the near future as we build this great leadership team,” said Youngkin.

Around this holiday season, Youngkin says we should all consider volunteering or donating blood.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

