Group of parents and minors sue Albemarle County Public Schools over anti-racism policy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of Albemarle County parents and minors are suing the school district, Superintendent Matthew Haas and Assistant Superintendent Bernard Hairston over the implementation of its anti-racism policy.

In the lawsuit filed Wednesday and first reported by The Daily Signal, a group called Alliance Defending Freedom says the policy itself is “racist at its core.”

The policy has been in effect since 2019 with the intention of eliminating racism.

Defendants say it has done the opposite, forcing students to view everything through the lens of race.

We reached out to Albemarle County Public Schools for a response but have not heard back.

