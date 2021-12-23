Advertisement

Group of parents and minors sue Albemarle County Public Schools over anti-racism policy

Albemarle County Public Schools sign
Albemarle County Public Schools sign(wvir)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of Albemarle County parents and minors are suing the school district, Superintendent Matthew Haas and Assistant Superintendent Bernard Hairston over the implementation of its anti-racism policy.

In the lawsuit filed Wednesday and first reported by The Daily Signal, a group called Alliance Defending Freedom says the policy itself is “racist at its core.”

The policy has been in effect since 2019 with the intention of eliminating racism.

Defendants say it has done the opposite, forcing students to view everything through the lens of race.

We reached out to Albemarle County Public Schools for a response but have not heard back.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Even though it’s feeling a little like early 2020 right now with the omicron variant spreading...
Virginia’s Governor says no mask mandates or restrictions as Omicron variant spreads
Three books, a coin and a cloth envelope were found inside a lead box believed to be the time...
Dept. of Historic Resources open 1887 time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee monument
The coroner says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The...
Body found in Kentucky River believed to be one of three people killed in 1973 crash
Turner Ashby football head coach Chris Fraser has passed away.
Turner Ashby football head coach Chris Fraser passes away
41-year-old Gene Anderson Stidham pleaded guilty in January 2021 to one count of conspiracy to...
Stanley man arrested for possession of nearly 30 pounds of meth

Latest News

Overnight Forecast 12-22-21
Overnight Forecast 12-22-21
Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA offers guidance between your pet and the cold
Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA offers guidance between your pet and the cold
Weather conditions messing with fire season
Weather conditions messing with fire season
RHSPCA recommends dogs not be left out in temperature below 45 degrees.
RHSPCA offers guidance between your pet and the cold
Staunton’s first African-American baseball team recognized
Staunton’s first African-American baseball team recognized