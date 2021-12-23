Last-minute Christmas Shopping? Shop local.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With Christmas just a few days away, it might be too late to have your online purchases delivered in time. That is why local businesses are hoping to have last minute shoppers stop by to look for any potential gifts.

While shopping at small businesses does not allow you to shop from the comfort of your home, retailers remind you that you’ll save on shipping fees, which is good for the local economy and your wallet.

The benefits of shopping locally include a stronger local economy, a closer community of getting to know your neighbors, and a cleaner environment due to less travel.

Shopping local includes shopping at farmers markets, mom-and-pop stores, and even yard sales.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.