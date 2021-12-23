Advertisement

Motorists can expect delays in Rockingham County due to incident

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On I-81 S at mile marker 248 in Rockingham County, motorists can expect delays due to an incident, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The south right lane and right shoulder are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 8.5 miles.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest information.

