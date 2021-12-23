Advertisement

RHSPCA offers guidance between your pet and the cold

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As we head into winter, it’s important to remember not to leave your furry friends outside in the cold.

In Virginia, it’s illegal to tether a dog in a yard once temperatures dip below freezing.

Some say that should not be your only guideline.

“Moisture and low temperatures are a deadly combination for us and for dogs too. So when temperatures overnight or even during the day drop below 45, people should be bringing their dogs inside,” said Huck Nawaz, executive director at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA.

Huck Nawaz said they get more calls at RHSPCA when temperatures catch people off-guard. This likely occurs right after a cold front passes which we’ve seen lately.

