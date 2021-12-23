Advertisement

Staunton’s first African-American baseball team recognized

By Tara Todd
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton is recognizing the city’s first African American baseball team, the Wild Cats.

The team was formed in the late 1940s during segregation. They went on to become district champions in 1949 and 1950.

On Wednesday, December 22, two surviving Wild Cats, James Becks, and Frank White, got their picture taken at Moxie Stadium. Both men say they didn’t think the day would come that the Wild Cats would be recognized.

“I never thought it would happen,” 91-year old Frank White said.

“No, I didn’t either. I really didn’t,” 94-year old James Becks said. “It was a great baseball team. We played all over the state of Virginia, played teams from out of Washington, and everywhere.”

Staunton Parks and Recreation is working on a plaque to honor the Wild Cats that will be mounted at Moxie Stadium.

Becks, a former Wild Cats pitcher, will throw out the first pitch of the Braves baseball season next spring.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even though it’s feeling a little like early 2020 right now with the omicron variant spreading...
Virginia’s Governor says no mask mandates or restrictions as Omicron variant spreads
Three books, a coin and a cloth envelope were found inside a lead box believed to be the time...
Dept. of Historic Resources open 1887 time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee monument
The coroner says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The...
Body found in Kentucky River believed to be one of three people killed in 1973 crash
Turner Ashby football head coach Chris Fraser has passed away.
Turner Ashby football head coach Chris Fraser passes away
41-year-old Gene Anderson Stidham pleaded guilty in January 2021 to one count of conspiracy to...
Stanley man arrested for possession of nearly 30 pounds of meth

Latest News

Overnight Forecast 12-22-21
Overnight Forecast 12-22-21
Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA offers guidance between your pet and the cold
Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA offers guidance between your pet and the cold
Weather conditions messing with fire season
Weather conditions messing with fire season
RHSPCA recommends dogs not be left out in temperature below 45 degrees.
RHSPCA offers guidance between your pet and the cold
Staunton’s first African-American baseball team recognized
Staunton’s first African-American baseball team recognized