Two bidders sue Charlottesville over plan for Robert E. Lee statue

Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two unsuccessful bidders for Charlottesville’s statue of Robert E. Lee have filed a lawsuit against the city, City Council, and the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.

Two plaintiffs - the Trevilian Station Battlefield Foundation and the Ratcliffe Foundation - say Charlottesville City Council’s process to get rid of the statue was “arbitrary” and “illegal.”

The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center was awarded the statue. It plans to melt it down and turn it into new art.

The plaintiffs are seeking a temporary injunction preventing any changes to the statue. The lawsuit says, that “the city can legally remove, relocate, contextualize or cover the Lee monument, but the General Assembly denied the city authority to alter or destroy it.”

The city has not yet filed a response to the complaint.

