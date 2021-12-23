Advertisement

University of Richmond requires negative COVID test for students return

By Emily Harrison
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond is requiring all of their students to provide a negative COVID test before setting foot on their campus for the spring semester. The test may be conducted by either a medical professional or a take-home kit.

For students who will be living on campus the results must be in before they will be allowed back in the dorms. For students who commute to school the results must be in by January 10th.

The test results may expire if they are taken too far out in advance to the date students return. A P-C-R test must be submitted within three days of students return, and a rapid test result must be submitted within two days.

The reasoning behind this is because most schools see a sharp increase in positive COVID cases within days of students returning from holidays. For example, University of Richmond saw 16 positive cases immediately following the Thanksgiving holiday. It was the biggest spike the school has seen as the university has reported only 98 cases all year long.

Students will then be required to wear a mask inside all buildings on campus for the first two weeks of the spring semester. After the two weeks, students will no longer be required but it remains highly encouraged to wear a mask.

While all students are required to be COVID vaccinated in order to attend classes, a booster vaccine is not required. However, booster shots are highly recommended by the university.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The coroner says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The...
Body found in Kentucky River believed to be one of three people killed in 1973 crash
Three books, a coin and a cloth envelope were found inside a lead box believed to be the time...
Books, cloth envelope & coin found in Robert E. Lee monument time capsule
41-year-old Gene Anderson Stidham pleaded guilty in January 2021 to one count of conspiracy to...
Stanley man arrested for possession of nearly 30 pounds of meth
Even though it’s feeling a little like early 2020 right now with the omicron variant spreading...
Virginia’s Governor says no mask mandates or restrictions as Omicron variant spreads
Multi-vehicle crash in Rockingham County cleared

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 6,473 Thursday
Many Americans are facing problems trying to get COVID-19 test kits in the face of omicron and...
What you need to know about at-home COVID test kits
Americans can take the Pfizer antiviral pill at home to reduce the risk of hospitalization and...
FDA authorizes 1st pill to treat COVID-19
Omicron variant
Biocomplexity Institute predicting COVID-19 surge in the winter