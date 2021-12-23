Advertisement

VDOT lifts lane closures to ease holiday travel

highway travel
highway travel(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - VDOT is suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

More lanes will be open from Thursday, Dec. 23 until noon Monday, Dec. 27, and again from noon Thursday, Dec. 30 until noon Monday, Jan. 3.

Virginia State Police increase presence during holiday travel, assist in more checkpoints

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time.

That includes route 460 near Montvale in Bedford County. Traffic is still reduced to one lane in each direction, with reduced speed.

A full listing of those lane closures can be found on VDOT’s website.

VDOT’s online interactive travel-trends map shows peak congestion periods anticipated on Virginia interstates during the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holiday periods.

Additionally, VDOT has provided the following safety reminders for drivers:

  • If you plan to drink, have a designated driver
  • Buckle up and ensure children and car seats are secured
  • Slow down for snowy and icy roadways
  • Maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you
  • Use signals for lane changes and turns
  • Keep an emergency preparedness kit in case of a breakdown in the cold
  • Don’t drive distracted, and speak up if someone else is doing so

VDOT’s free mobile 511 app offers information about construction, traffic, incidents, and congestion as well as access to traffic cameras, weather, and more. Traffic information is also available at 511Virginia.org or by calling 511 from any phone.

To report a road problem or get answers to transportation questions, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center around the clock at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

