VSP investigating crash in Warren County involving pedestrian

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Senior Trooper D. Ayers is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in Warren County. The crash occurred Friday, December 17, 2021, at 6:07 p.m. along the 4300 block of Remount Road, according to a VSP press release.

A 2016 BMW X3 was traveling south on Remount Rd when it attempted a left turn into a private driveway. Investigators say the BMW missed the driveway and became stuck in the ditch with the rear of the vehicle partially in the roadway. A 2012 Mazda 3 that was traveling north on Remount Rd collided with the BMW.

The impact reportedly forced the BMW into a pedestrian, who was standing in the ditch. The pedestrian was attempting to aid the BMW from being stuck in the ditch.

The pedestrian, a 55-year-old male of Front Royal, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the BMW, a 66-year-old female of Front Royal, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment. VSP confirms the female was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Mazda, a 62-year-old male, of Woodstock, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment. VSP confirms the male was wearing a seatbelt.

This crash remains under investigation.

