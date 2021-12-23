Weather conditions messing with fire season

PENDELTON COUNTY, Wv. (WHSV) - It’s been a dry two months and a warm one, too. It’s impacted fire season across the area. As brush fires continue to happen with no sign of help from mother nature.

Fire season ended at the end of November for Virginia and West Virginia’s will conclude at the end of December.

Recent weather though has kept the risk for fires up.

The lack of rain and snow the past two months along with warm temperatures has altered the fire season this year.

Last week, a brush fire spawned just west of Franklin in Pendleton County near US 33. The fire burned 65 acres and was considered moderate in size.

Rosey Santerre, a Pendleton County service forester, said they are seeing levels of activity typically like November.

“Leaves hung on the trees longer and you know fire season we usually get in November has now kind of hung out in December. I think our last significant precipitation was the end of October,” Santerre said.

Fire season is expected to go on longer into January until the next significant rain or snow arrives. In West Virginia, daytime burning is currently banned until the season ends.

Santerre said that you should continue to avoid daytime burning past the end of the month until a significant rain or snow arrives.

