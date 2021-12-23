Advertisement

Weather conditions messing with fire season

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDELTON COUNTY, Wv. (WHSV) - It’s been a dry two months and a warm one, too. It’s impacted fire season across the area. As brush fires continue to happen with no sign of help from mother nature.

Fire season ended at the end of November for Virginia and West Virginia’s will conclude at the end of December.

Recent weather though has kept the risk for fires up.

The lack of rain and snow the past two months along with warm temperatures has altered the fire season this year.

Last week, a brush fire spawned just west of Franklin in Pendleton County near US 33. The fire burned 65 acres and was considered moderate in size.

Rosey Santerre, a Pendleton County service forester, said they are seeing levels of activity typically like November.

Caption

“Leaves hung on the trees longer and you know fire season we usually get in November has now kind of hung out in December. I think our last significant precipitation was the end of October,” Santerre said.

Fire season is expected to go on longer into January until the next significant rain or snow arrives. In West Virginia, daytime burning is currently banned until the season ends.

Santerre said that you should continue to avoid daytime burning past the end of the month until a significant rain or snow arrives.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even though it’s feeling a little like early 2020 right now with the omicron variant spreading...
Virginia’s Governor says no mask mandates or restrictions as Omicron variant spreads
Three books, a coin and a cloth envelope were found inside a lead box believed to be the time...
Dept. of Historic Resources open 1887 time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee monument
The coroner says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The...
Body found in Kentucky River believed to be one of three people killed in 1973 crash
Turner Ashby football head coach Chris Fraser has passed away.
Turner Ashby football head coach Chris Fraser passes away
41-year-old Gene Anderson Stidham pleaded guilty in January 2021 to one count of conspiracy to...
Stanley man arrested for possession of nearly 30 pounds of meth

Latest News

Overnight Forecast 12-22-21
Overnight Forecast 12-22-21
Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA offers guidance between your pet and the cold
Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA offers guidance between your pet and the cold
Weather conditions messing with fire season
Weather conditions messing with fire season
RHSPCA recommends dogs not be left out in temperature below 45 degrees.
RHSPCA offers guidance between your pet and the cold
Staunton’s first African-American baseball team recognized
Staunton’s first African-American baseball team recognized