ACSO makes special deliveries ahead of Santa’s arrival

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office made several special deliveries Friday morning before Santa Claus could.

For Augusta County deputies, these Christmas Eve deliveries are a loved tradition. Up until this year, they delivered bikes.

This year, they expanded their efforts. They reached out to all Augusta County schools, and the schools sent a list of students in need of extra Christmas magic.

The students provided their lists, and local business owners and ACSO made it happen.

“It’s a positive way for us to give back and for children to humanize the badge a little bit and for them to realize that we’re people just like they are,” said Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith.

Smith said it’s always nice to see everyone happy and smiling as they make their deliveries.

“It’s a very good feeling and a very joyous feeling for us to be able to go out and provide Christmas to these kids,” Smith said.

Not only is it a way to give back, but it also helps them build positive relationships with kids in the area, he said.

“We’re trying to foster that relationship and get them to understand that we do care for the community, we are community caretakers, and we try to be very involved in our community,” Smith said.

He said it’s a fun way for them to spend their holidays, and many of their families tag along too. ACSO, like many first responders, work during the holidays.

“Holidays for us are spent away from our families and we will be operating just like any other day for us,” Smith said.

AAA reported holiday traffic is back up this year, and with more people out on the roads, ACSO is busier than ever.

“We were extremely busy with calls [Thursday] night and traffic on the roads, and I don’t foresee that tomorrow with be any different for us. We have staff here at the office, we have staff running the 911 line,” Smith said.

