Berry Family Community Food Drive set to bring in two truckloads of food

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Berry family’s food drive is in its 14th year, and they say community response is stronger than ever.

Bucky Berry said the food drive started Dec. 8, and it will be over Jan. 6. The food is being stored in school buses at Bridgewater Foods, the Timberville Walmart and Turner Ashby High School.

“So far we’ve got four county buses filled up with food. TA’s got a bus, and this is my third bus. We’ve got a tractor trailer full of food. When most everything’s come in, it’s going to be two tractor trailers full of food, two semis. I mean, that’s huge,” Berry said.

Berry said this is all his way to give back to the community and look out for those around him.

“Back when I was small, the Salvation Army put food and toys under my tree. I believe in giving back,” Berry said.

Even though the pandemic brought hard financial times for many, Berry said turnout for this year’s drive is stronger than ever.

“This is the biggest one in history. We’re talking seven buses. That’s like a convoy of food,” Berry said.

Berry said you have plenty of time to bring food to the drive. The buses will be out until Jan. 6 at 9 a.m. If you don’t know what to buy, Bridgewater Foods has $10 bags filled with food you can donate.

They can also provide a list of suggested items. That includes non-perishable food items like canned meals, meat, fruit and vegetables, cereal, rice, pasta, granola bars and dry milk.

They’re also accepting baby products like diapers, wipes, formula, infant cereal and Ensure, along with menstrual products, hand sanitizer, toothbrushes, soap and shaving items.

