Advertisement

Federal legislation to protect everyone from surprise emergency room bills

Healthcare providers won't be able to bill out-of-network costs.
Healthcare providers won't be able to bill out-of-network costs.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A federal law will soon protect everyone against surprise emergency room bills.

The No Surprise Act states if you’re taken to the hospital in an emergency, you can’t be billed out-of-network costs, since you don’t choose where you go in emergencies.

Virginia has a form of the No Surprise Act, but it doesn’t include everyone.

Doug Gray, Executive Director of the Virginia Association of Health Plans, said the protections will be extended to everyone.

“Most people get their coverage from a self-insured employer, and self-insured employers aren’t covered under state law,” Gray said. “For the first time, everyone has protection from balance billing in an emergency.”

Gray said the bill is meant to protect people in emergencies.

“In an emergency, you don’t choose where you go. They just take you to the nearest place, so you don’t really have an opportunity to choose,” Gray said.

Gray said providers shouldn’t be able to take advantage of people just because they’re out of network.

“An anesthesiologist, for example, when you had an emergency, may not be in-network. They may choose not to contract with the health plan. Even though the hospital and the ER doctors do, and then they charge you whatever they wanted, in addition to what the health plan would pay,” Gray said.

He said you should call you insurance company if you’re billed out-of-network costs in an emergency.

The federal legislation goes into effect in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Rosado Lopez, 32, of Rockingham Co., arrested December 23 on several felony charges
Wanted Rockingham Co. fugitive arrested on several felony drug and traffic charges
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
2021 Light Up the Valley winner announced
2021 Light Up the Valley winners announced
41-year-old Gene Anderson Stidham pleaded guilty in January 2021 to one count of conspiracy to...
Stanley man arrested for possession of nearly 30 pounds of meth
Unfinished marijuana legislation has hazy future with Virginia’s political shift in power

Latest News

Woodstock students provide Christmas Eve meals to families in need
Woodstock students provide Christmas Eve meals to families in need
asco
ACSO makes special deliveries ahead of Santa’s arrival
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert cancelled for 2-year-old girl in Calif.; father arrested
Workers clear a mudslide from a double lot on Westover Drive in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday,...
Western storms bring flood threats, snow for Christmas