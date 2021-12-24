Advertisement

Harris tests negative for coronavirus after close contact

Vice President Kamala Harris, wearing a face mask speaks, with firefighters while visiting the...
Vice President Kamala Harris, wearing a face mask speaks, with firefighters while visiting the Los Angeles Fire Department Station 94, in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative Friday for the coronavirus following her close contact earlier this week with an aide who later tested positive, her office said.

Harris, who is spending the holidays in Los Angeles, had tested negative Wednesday after she was told that the aide who had accompanied her throughout the day Tuesday had tested positive.

Her office said she would be tested again Friday. A pair of tests — a rapid test and a more sensitive laboratory test — found no trace of the coronavirus, her office said.

Harris is fully vaccinated, has received a booster COVID-19 vaccine dose and is regularly tested under White House COVID-19 protocols. She is to be tested again on Monday.

The aide also is fully vaccinated and boosted, and had tested negative earlier this week and every day during the prior week, Harris’ office said.

Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, on Friday delivered doughnuts and holiday greetings to the firefighters at Los Angeles Fire Department Station 94.

“You are so special and we really do appreciate you and we thank you,” she told them.

Emhoff also tested negative on Friday, Harris’ office said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Rosado Lopez, 32, of Rockingham Co., arrested December 23 on several felony charges
Wanted Rockingham Co. fugitive arrested on several felony drug and traffic charges
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
2021 Light Up the Valley winner announced
2021 Light Up the Valley winners announced
41-year-old Gene Anderson Stidham pleaded guilty in January 2021 to one count of conspiracy to...
Stanley man arrested for possession of nearly 30 pounds of meth
Unfinished marijuana legislation has hazy future with Virginia’s political shift in power

Latest News

Christmas Eve toy giveaway at Belt Atlantic Apartments
Children at Belt Atlantic Apartments surprised with hundreds of gifts after violent year
Evening Forecast 12-24-21
Evening Forecast 12-24-21
Berry Family Community Food Drive set to bring in two truckloads of food
Berry Family Community Food Drive set to bring in two truckloads of food
Federal legislation to protect everyone from surprise emergency room bills
Federal legislation to protect everyone from surprise emergency room bills