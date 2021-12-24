Advertisement

Icy roads lead to fiery 40-car pileup in Wisconsin

By CNN
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Icy road conditions caused multiple crashes and vehicle run-offs early Thursday morning in Wisconsin.

The accident was caught on video and shows a number of tractor-trailers in the median along Interstate 94, including a large fire on the interstate. Some 40 vehicles were involved in the crashes with about half of them semi-trucks. No reports of major injuries so far.

According to a passerby, the roads were “super-icy” and the incidents “happened really fast.”

Clean up efforts were underway Thursday with part of the interstate closed at some point in both directions.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The...
Body found in Kentucky River believed to be one of three people killed in 1973 crash
Three books, a coin and a cloth envelope were found inside a lead box believed to be the time...
Books, cloth envelope & coin found in Robert E. Lee monument time capsule
41-year-old Gene Anderson Stidham pleaded guilty in January 2021 to one count of conspiracy to...
Stanley man arrested for possession of nearly 30 pounds of meth
Even though it’s feeling a little like early 2020 right now with the omicron variant spreading...
Virginia’s Governor says no mask mandates or restrictions as Omicron variant spreads
Multi-vehicle crash in Rockingham County cleared

Latest News

A fiery wreck on I-94 Thursday morning
Icy roads create massive pileup in Wisconsin
Ostlund Christmas Tree Farm in Rockingham County
Busy season leaves Rockingham County Christmas tree farm with low supply next year
Virginia Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin speaks his picks for Secretary of Finance, Education,...
Youngkin begins building cabinet, notes devotion to his “Day One Gameplan”
Evening Forecast 12-23-21
Evening Forecast 12-23-21