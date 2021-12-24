Icy roads lead to fiery 40-car pileup in Wisconsin

(CNN) - Icy road conditions caused multiple crashes and vehicle run-offs early Thursday morning in Wisconsin.

The accident was caught on video and shows a number of tractor-trailers in the median along Interstate 94, including a large fire on the interstate. Some 40 vehicles were involved in the crashes with about half of them semi-trucks. No reports of major injuries so far.

According to a passerby, the roads were “super-icy” and the incidents “happened really fast.”

Clean up efforts were underway Thursday with part of the interstate closed at some point in both directions.

