Advertisement

Man charged after flipping Virginia trooper’s car, fleeing from police

During the chase, officials say the suspect pinned the troopers' car against a jersey wall...
During the chase, officials say the suspect pinned the troopers' car against a jersey wall until it flipped.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - During the hustle and bustle of holiday travel, a police chase snarled traffic in northern Virginia.

It all started after state police say a driver hit a trooper’s patrol car that was on the side of Interstate 95 during a traffic stop. The driver took off.

The trooper who was hit chased after the suspect as many were hitting the roads for holiday travel.

During the chase, officials say the suspect pinned the troopers’ car against a jersey wall until it flipped.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The 31-year-old suspect from Maryland was eventually caught by Fairfax County police. He’s now charged with felony speed to elude.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
2021 Light Up the Valley winner announced
2021 Light Up the Valley winners announced
Unfinished marijuana legislation has hazy future with Virginia’s political shift in power
41-year-old Gene Anderson Stidham pleaded guilty in January 2021 to one count of conspiracy to...
Stanley man arrested for possession of nearly 30 pounds of meth
The coroner says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The...
Body found in Kentucky River believed to be one of three people killed in 1973 crash

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 8,756 Friday
Xavier Rosado Lopez, 32, of Rockingham Co., arrested December 23 on several felony charges
Wanted Rockingham Co. fugitive arrested on several felony drug and traffic charges
Birthdays and Anniversaries 12/24/2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries 12/24/2021
Dayside Weather Forecast 12/24/2021
Dayside Weather Forecast 12/24/2021