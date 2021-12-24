Rockbridge Jail staff looks for most seasonal beard

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Things were a little more jolly than usual at the Rockbridge Regional Jail. They held a Beards for Santa contest.

Any employee who wished to participate gave a donation, earning them the privilege of growing their beard starting in October.

To be fair, women were allowed to make beards and submit selfies with them on.

A total of $600 was raised and given to a local family.

The winner, Chris Crawford, won a $100 prize donated by the Superintendent.

”We started as a, like, $20 to enter the contest, but any donation was fine,” explained 1st Sgt. Adam Carter, who organized the contest. “It was $20 if you wanted to do the beard donation, but we also took donations from the agency as a whole. With that being said, we -- like I said -- were able to raise some money for a family that I believe really needs it this Christmas.”

Regulations don’t allow for beards, so they’ll all have to come off in January.

